LAKE MILLS — Two free programs about protecting identity will be offered in Lake Mills on Tuesday, March 31.
These programs will be presented by Jeff Kersten, the agency liasion for the Wisconsin Bureau of Consumer Protection.
He will speak about identity theft and how to prevent it, including information about fraud alerts and security freezes. Participants can learn tips for safeguarding personal information and how to spot the red flags of a scam.
The first program will be presented at 1 p.m. March 31 at Club 55 in the Rock Lake Activity Center, 229 Fremont St., Lake Mills. The second program will be at 4 p.m. at the L.D. Fargo Library, 120 E. Madison St., Lake Mills. Both programs will provide the same information.
Pre-register by calling the library at 920-648-2166 or by signing the sheet at Club 55.
