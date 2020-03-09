LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society will hold a special presentation about the indigenous people and civilizations in the Lake Mills area. The presentation, open to the public, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Lake Mills City Hall, Community Room, 200 Water St., Lake Mills.
Richard W. Edwards IV PhD, RPA, project archaeologist of Commonwealth Heritage Group will share the “Archaeology of Lake Mills,” including the initial findings from the Phase II of the Sandy Beach Development project in the City of Lake Mills as well as a more in-depth general prehistory of the Lake Mills area.
Richard “Rick” Edwards earned his PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2017. He has more than a decade of experience in Wisconsin archaeology. To date, his research has focused on the late prehistoric (AD 900-1600), particularly the Oneota occupation of southeastern Wisconsin. He specializes in analyzing subsistence practices and settlement patterns by studying prehistoric plant remains and dog bone chemistry.
His research has been published in the American Journal of Physical Anthropology, the Journal of Archaeological Science Reports, the Midcontinental Journal of Archaeology, and the Wisconsin Archeologist.
A book based on his dissertation is scheduled to be published in September, 2020. Since graduation, Edwards has been working as an archeologist for Commonwealth Heritage Group, where he conducts historic preservation projects across the Midwest.
For more information visit the website, lakemillsaztalanhistory.com or join us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/LakeMillsAztalan or call 920-728-2685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.