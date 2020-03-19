CONCORD — As precautionary measures, the meat raffle sponsored by the Concord Center Cruisers Snowmobile Club has been canceled.
The raffle was scheduled at the Concord Inn on Saturday, March 28 from 1-4 p.m.
Tickets are still available for the 1/4 processed beef for $20 each. The drawing will be held March 28, and the winner will be notified. For more information, contact Jon at 414-881-5941.
The annual Easter egg hunt scheduled for Saturday, April 4 at the Concord Community Center has also been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.