BEAVER DAM — In an effort to reduce the possibility that COVID-19 or any other virus could unknowingly spread, Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is canceling any organization-sponsored events or activities along with the closure of several facilities inside the hospital until further notice.
Effective immediately, the MMC-BD cafe will be closed to the public, and those who are visiting patients in the hospital will have the opportunity to have meals delivered to patient rooms.
The MMC-BD Chiropactic and sleep centers are closed indefinitely.
Massage and foot clinic services are closed indefinitely and there will be no Saturday walk-in screening mammograms until further notice.
MMC-BD had previously closed its gift shop and sports fitness center. Information on refunds for sports fitness center members will be made available in the near future. Those with questions can call the center at 920-887-4114.
Updated CMS guidelines have tightened visitor restrictions to Hillside Manor, Eagle’s Wings and Remembrance Home. Until further notice, absolutely no visitors will be allowed outside of end-of-life circumstances.
For more information on COVID-19, visit www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-update.
The health system serves Wisconsin with more than 11,000 employees including more than 1,200 providers comprising of 86 specialities, health plan, and research and education programs.
