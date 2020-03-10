The Watertown Concert Series will present a concert Sunday with a Watertown connection.
The Altino Trio will offer a classical program at Luther Preparatory School Auditorium at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Trio members include Koran born violinist Soh Hyun Parl Altino, Brazilian cellist Leonardo Altino and Bethel Balge, formerly of Watertown, at the piano.
Each member of the trio has been recognized individually for achievement in performance on his or her chosen instrument. All three trio members are music educators as well as solo and ensemble musicians in concert in numerous countries world wide. Their program includes pieces by J.S. Bach and Clara Schumann among others.
Other Watertown concerts include The Terry Barber Trio presenting "Around the World in 80 Minutes," a program of the world's best loved melodies on Saturday, March 28 at the Watertown High School Auditorium.
The final concert will be Saturday, April 18, featuring the Frank Vignola Hot Jazz Guitar Trio with an entertaining program of instrumentals and vocals.
Additionally through reciprocity with the Dodge County Association , one concert remains in Beaver Dam. The Alliance Brass ensemble will play Sunday, April 19.
Memberships may be purchased at the door for remaining season concerts.
For information, contact Mitch Reusink at 920-262-1914 or John Ebert at 920-262-2276.
