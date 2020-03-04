REESEVILLE — The Reeseville Fire Department will hold bingo at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Reeseville Community Center, 406 N. Main St.
Doors open at 4 p.m. with the first game 5:30 p.m. There will be 15 games played with one progressive game. Food and beverages will be available.
