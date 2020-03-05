IXONIA — The Ixonia community will sponsor a blood drive Thursday, March 12 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Ixonia Town Hall, located on the intersection of County Highway F and Marietta Avenue.
To make an appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
