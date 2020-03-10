The Watertown Family Center is planning its annual luau to benefit the center.
It is set for April 4 at Turner Hall.
The tropical luau-themed event includes appetizers, dinner, entertainment, and auctions. Entertainment will be provided by Hale O’Malo. Participants are asked to wear their favorite tropical shirt/attire.
Tickets are $30 per person and are available at the Watertown Family Center.
Social hour is 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and live auction at 7:30 p.m.
