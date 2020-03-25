BEAVER DAM — To protect patients and staff, the Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam Pharmacy, 705 S. University Ave., Beaver Dam, will continue to refill prescriptions, but will no longer be accepting walk-up customers until further notice.
In lieu of counter pickup, the pharmacy will be offering delivery, mail-out and curbside pickup.
Curbside pick-up services will be reserved for acute and immediate needs. Dedicated parking spaces are located in the physician parking lot to the north of the Vita Park Medical Building, and those picking up prescriptions will be prompted to call the pharmacy at 920-356-0040 when they arrive.
A pharmacy employee will then deliver the prescription(s).
For delivery service, MMC-BD will be expanding its delivery radius beyond Beaver Dam to include the surrounding areas. Call the pharmacy at 920-356-0040 with any questions or concerns regarding these new services.
