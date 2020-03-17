WHITEWATER – In response to a public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers Thursday, the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater has released a statement that all campus events will be cancelled through at least Friday, April 17.
This includes all events scheduled at Young Auditorium.
Cancellations will include:
• The BFG (Horizons Matinee Series) – March 16; rescheduled for May 12
• Drum TAO 2020 – March 18
• Drum TAO Member Reception – March 18
• Llama, Llama LIVE (Horizons Matinee Series) – April 1
• EmiSunshine – April 3
• Reduced Shakespeare Center – The Complete History of Comedy – April 17
Online sales for An American in Paris will remain active, and organizers anticipate presenting that show, as scheduled, on May 3.
Patrons who have purchased tickets for any of the cancelled shows will be offered a gift certificate that may be applied to An American in Paris or any show of their choice.
in the upcoming 2020-2021 season.
A Young Auditorium staff member will reach out to patrons by phone to discuss options.
Young Auditorium will provide updated information as the need arises, and will adapt plans as directed by university administration.
Visit www.youngauditorium.com for complete details on event cancellations.
