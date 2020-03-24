IXONIA — The American Red Cross and the Ixonia Community held a blood drive on Thursday, March 12, at the Ixonia Town Hall.
Twenty-seven people attended the drive. There were 27 units collected.
Those who attended were Milton Wagoner, Scott Griswold, Roy Lentz Jr., Sandy Zingler, Perry Goetsch, Helen O’Keefe, Richard O’Keefe, Steve Kopiness, Deanne Behl, Gary Will, Kevin Goll, Ryan Schiegelbein, Michael Hultine, Rodney Buske, Joanne Heup, Randy Magritz, Lisa Trueden, Emily Jones, Jeff Bode, Gregory Thrams, Penny Sampson, James Hogan, Kayla Dehnert, Yvonne Paquet, Sally Schwartz, Daniel Mertins, and Christina Russell.
Organizsers were appreciative to all the walk-in donors. They played a large role in the success of the blood drive. One can save up to 15 minutes when they donate by using RapidPass. Visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass for more information.
Volunteers who assisted at the drive included the Ixonia Victory 4-H Club who supplied sweets for the lunch; George and Judy Cunningham, Jan Williams, Barbara Wildes, Betty Subera, Elaine Griswold, Jean Zautner, Donna Fortmann, and Shirley Wiedenhoeft.
