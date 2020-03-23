Mary’s Room changes hours
Mary’s Room at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., has reduced hours. The new hours are Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5-6 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon.
Mary’s Room is an ongoing ministry giving clothing and diapers for children 4 toddler and younger. No donations are being accepted at this time due to the coronavirus. An incorrect telephone number was published in an article last week. The number to call is 920-261-1150.
Weekly A.A.
meetings set
A number of Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are planned this week at Tri-County Unity Club, 110 S. Second St. No announcement has been received of the meetings being canceled. One may want to call to verify the meeting is still being held.
Listed according to date, meetings include:
Monday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday — A.A. at 7 p.m.
Wednesday — A.A. at 8 a.m.; women’s meeting at 7 p.m.
Thursday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; Al-Anon, 6:30 p.m.
Friday — A.A. at 4 p.m.; A.A. at 7 p.m.
Saturday — A.A. at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.; N.A. “Get Your Fix” 6:30 p.m.; first Saturday of the month is an open speaker meeting at 8 p.m.
Sunday — A.A. at 11 a.m. A.A. will also meet at 6:30 p.m.
Other A.A., Al-Anon and Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held as follows:
Sunday — A.A. at 6:30 p.m. at Watertown Regional Medical Center, 125 Hospital Drive. Participants are to use the north visitors’ entrance.
Wednesday — A.A. recovery group at 8 p.m. at the Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
Each week A.A. meetings are held in Watertown. The meetings generally last from 45 to 90 minutes and are attended by six to 25 people. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted. For A.A., call 608-222-8989 in Madison and 414-771-9119 in Milwaukee. For Gamblers Anonymous, call 920-387-1151. Website for District 11 A.A. meetings for Jefferson County Area 75 is aa.org.
Lenten service set at St. Mark’s
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 215 N. Sixth St., will hold Lenten services Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7 p.m. “My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?” will be the sermon theme. Worshippers will listen to Jesus’ words from Matthew 23;45-46. They will find Jesus in other worldly darkness and punishment for their salvation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.