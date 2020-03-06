Monday, March 9 – Walking, 8 a.m.; senior fitness, 9 a.m.; Scrabble, 9 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; advanced bridge, 1 p.m.; euchre, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 – Walking, 8 a.m.; advanced bridge, 9 a.m.; Claire’s Mending, 9 a.m.; Caring Crafters, 9:30 a.m.; Coffee with a Cop, 10 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; five-handed sheepshead, 1 p.m.; board/card game day, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11 — Walking, 8 a.m.; blood pressure, 9 to 11 a.m.; senior fitness, 9 a.m; blood sugar, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.; 500, 10 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 1 p.m.; Watercolor Club, 1 p.m.; woodcarvers, 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12 – Walking, 8 a.m.; Wii Bowling league, 8:30 a.m.; shuffleboard, 9:30 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; hand and foot, 12:30 p.m.; Watertown Healthcare Center bingo, 1 p.m.; beginner’s bridge, 1:30 p.m.
Friday, March 13 – Walking, 8 a.m.; mahjongg, 9 a.m.; senior fitness, 9 a.m.; Parkinson’s exercise, 10:30 a.m.; senior dining, 11:30 a.m.; sheepshead, 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 14 – Closed.
Sunday, March 15 – Public euchre (over 18), 1 p.m.
