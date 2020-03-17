LAKE MILLS — Due to coronavirus concerns, the Rock Lake Activity Center has canceled all classes and activities beginning until at least April 6.
This includes adult fitness classes, children’s dance, karate, gymnastics, and adventure time classes.
Members with key fobs will still be able to access the building for personal workouts.
The RLAC staff and board asks those who do use the facility, to thoroughly wipe down any and all machines, weights, mats, or props that they use.
Part-time staff will continue to disinfect daily, but patron help is need to keep the building clean.
This decision was based on considerable reflection and discussion. RLAC is aligning with the Lake Mills School District, and will be closed until school is re-opened. Other area YMCAs and fitness centers have already closed, or will be closing. RLAC will do its best to honor membership agreements and make up any prepaid classes.
