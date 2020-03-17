JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library closed at 6 p.m. Monday for an indefinite period.
This service change is unwelcome and inconvenient, but necessary.
The library is unable to guarantee that the building and materials is completely sanitized, to maintain recommended social distance, and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The library is closing for the greater good than become an epicenter for transmission and spread. The library takes this measure with a mindset of prudence according to recommendations, not public panic or known exposure.
A prevention mindset helps flatten the curve of exposure risk, assisting our community with the goal of wellness.
Public opinion may be varied.
As a matter of concern and deep understanding of the variety of users of the library and the limitations of the facility and staff, the decision to close was reached using reputable information and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.