The theme for the 2020 Relay For Life of Rock River is “Let’s Kick Cancer Out of the Park.”
It is appropriate for this year’s event which is being held at Riverside Park in Watertown on Aug 14.
Relay is looking for new sponsors, new teams and new team members. Sign up can be done online at www.relayforlife.org/rockriverwi as a team or an individual or a survivor.
For more information, contact Kay Christian at christian.kay.paul@gmail.com or 920-261-0077.
