The Watertown Humane Society will hold a bake sale and “Cram the Van” event to raise funds and bring in food and supplies for the animals at the shelter on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watertown Farm and Fleet store, 1400 W. Main St.
The bake sale will include homemade cookies, pies, and other sweet treats, as well as animal treats.
To donate baked goods, drop them off at the Watertown Senior Center on Friday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The “Cram the Van” drive will be accepting donations of cat food, Purina 1, kitten food, canned pate cat and kitten food, dog food, non-clumping cat litter, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry soap, bleach, dryer sheets, large trash bags, stamps, copy paper, as well as cat toys, Nylabones for dogs. Nylabones are non-animal-based chew toys for dogs that are considered safer for dogs than rawhide or actual bones.
The humane society van is recognizable by the paw prints painted over it. It will be parked in front of the Farm and Fleet store during the times of the bake sale. The Watertown Humane Society, 418 Water Tower Court, is open Mondays from noon — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon — 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. The shelter is closed Thursday, Sundays, and holidays.
