JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Activity Center is closed due to the COVID-19 virus health crisis for all programs, classes and games.
Check the City of Jefferson website at Jeffersonwis.com for updated information.
The County Senior Dining Congregate program is closed but the Meals on Wheels program for Jefferson is going as usual. Call 920-675-0102 for more information.
Staff is in and doing business over the telephone at 920-674-7728 and through e-mail sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.