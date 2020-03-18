JUNEAU — The Juneau Sons of the American Legion Squadron 15 will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the post.
Dinners include corned beef, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rye bread, desserts, coffee and milk. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 5 to 10, and free for children under 5.
Carry outs will also be available and are encouraged. Seating will be limited to 50 people to meet the recommendations.
