JOHNSON CREEK — Johnson Creek Public Library will close to the public as of today until April 3 when the library board will re-assess the situation.
Staff will be available via email or phone to answer questions and help customers with all the digital resources available through the library.
The library board plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. today to the discuss a continued plan of action.
The health and safety of patrons and employees is a priority to the Village of Johnson Creek and JCPL. Officials have been staying on top of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and have determined that, based on the local actions of schools and other libraries as well as advice from the Centers for Disease Control, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, and the Jefferson County Health Department, the best way to protect the community is to close the library.
By encouraging social distancing and helping to “flatten the curve,” the library board believes its actions will help the community stay safer and healthier in the long run.
Visit www.johnsoncreeklibrary.org for any updates and to learn more about how one can still access library resources—including ebooks, emagazines, eaudiobooks, databases, and even digital storytimes—while remaining at home during this unprecedented time.
