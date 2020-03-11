JEFFERSON — Several youth programs are scheduled at the Jefferson Public Library March 16-21.
Homeschool story time will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday.
It is a monthly story time that meets the third Monday of the month for children ages 4 and older. September through April it is open to all children and their caregivers.
Bingo will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday for those ages 5 and older.
The weekly story time will be held Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Each story time consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, and crafts. The program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
A do-it-yourself program where one can learn ow to make a Goddard rocket and see how far it goes will be held from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. It is open to all children, but those 8 and young will need a grown up or older sibling for assistance.
Building with Legos will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 19. The drop-in activity is for those age 5 and older.
The “I Am Not Invisible” exhibit will be at the library Saturday through March 27. March is Women’s History Month and the library is honoring women who were military veterans with an exhibit created by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
The exhibit strives to increase awareness and dialogue about women veterans as well as open viewers’ eyes to the myriad levels of expertise of women veterans.
The exhibit is available for viewing during regular library hours in the library meeting room.
Tomorrows Hope will have a bake sale at the library Tuesday.
