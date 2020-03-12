Rock River Archaeology Society to present program

HORICON — A program, “Ecological Effect of Prehistoric Caddis Fly Larvae and the Health of Steam’s and River’s Water Quality,” will be presented by Bruce Markert, a member of the Rock River Archaeological Society.
The program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Markert will be doing a program on aquatic organisms that live on the bottom of rivers, streams and lakes. Markert will have the audience looking at two watersheds – the Milwaukee and the Rock River systems.
Markert will bring his equipment that he uses for this research, along with samples of live organisms in them for everyone to see. It will be a night to view an environment that few people know exists. An environment that demonstrates the importance and relationship between water and organisms that live on the bottom of rivers, streams and lakes will be brought to life.
Markert will share with the audience how he came to do this work. It is not everyone who enters a stream, river or lake and looks for what is living on the bottom.
The program will be presented at the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 State Highway 28, Horicon.
The program begins at 6:30 p.m. and guests can park in the parking lot of the center and enter through the front doors from 6 to 6:30 p.m. The doors on the upper level lock at 6:30 p.m. but lower level doors open at 5:45 p.m. Refreshments are served by the Rock River Archaeological Society to all who attend. The program is free.
