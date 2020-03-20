BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sporting Conservation Alliance will hold its 12th annual Sportsmen’s Rummage Sale Saturday, April 4.
The sale will be held at the American Legion Post 146 hall, 300 Beichel Ave., Beaver Dam.
More than 40 vendors have signed-up to participate. More than 70 tables of merchandise will be offered for sale.
This will include fire arms, ammunition, rods, reels, fishing tackle, clothing, collectibles, archery equipment, decoys, and tree stands. Sports memorabilia, art work and outboard motors are also expected to be available. Everything for the hunter, fisherman, trapper and collectors.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. and the sale will run until 1 p.m. There will be a $2 cover charge at the door.
Larger items such as boats, ATV’s and ice shelters have been offered at previous sales and may also be available. Larger items may be accepted up to the day of the sale if space is available. There is a $15 charge per large item.
The Dodge County Sporting Conservation Alliance is a not-for-profit organization made up of 13 sporting groups located in Dodge County. Proceeds from the event will be used for local conservation projects, youth hunting/fishing programs, and to support the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo.
The expo is an annual event, which is held at the McKenzie Center in Poynette in mid-May. The event is completely supported by grants and donations from organizations, such as the Dodge County Sporting Alliance.
The expo is free to all participants and is open to fifth and sixth grade students from around the state. Students are offered hands on experience over a wide variety of outdoor skills which include everything from archery to pond ecology.
For larger items, or for more information about the Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo, contact Harold Drake, alliance secretary/event organizer, at 920-386-2831.
