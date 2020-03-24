The Lebanon Luckies 4-H club held its monthly meeting March 8 at Watertown Bowl North.
The club discussed upcoming club and county project meetings while enjoying pizza for lunch.
At this current time, all 4-H club and county meetings and events have been canceled until further notice.
In the future, the club will participate in service projects, such as making cards for honor flight veterans and donate supplies (detergent, bleach, dryer sheets) to the Watertown Community Laundry Program.
After the monthly meeting was held, club members participated in a social event of bowling.
The Lebanon Luckies will hold its next meeting at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.