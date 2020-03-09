Farmington All-Stars
FARMINGTON — The Farmington All-Stars 4-H Club met March 3 at the Farmington Town Hall.
Prior to the official meeting, club members had the opportunity to try shooting rubber band rockets.
During the meeting, Michael Wilson gave a presentation on the county 4-H rocketry project.
The photo challenge for the month was “love.” Next month, club members are asked to send in their photos on the theme of “green.”
In community service, the Millers gave a report on the club’s recent service at the Loaves and Fishes free community meal, which took place Feb. 24.
Upcoming community service opportunities include Dirt Days at Jelli’s Market May 2 and 3; the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast May 16; Loaves and Fishes Aug. 31 and Loaves and Fishes Nov. 30.
In old business, Layla Turner and Wilson talked about the ice skating event the club held earlier this month.
The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 9 but was delayed by a snowstorm. The club reset the event Feb. 23.
Payton Greving, the Valliers, and Layla Turner reported on the Family Game Night the club held Feb. 21, and Wilson, the Grevings and Layla Turner reported on club members’ participation in the county Project Learning Day Feb. 22.
The club voted to change the date of the April meeting as three of the club officers had conflicts that day. The new date will be March 31.
Upcoming fun events include a club movie party at Towne Cinema in Watertown set for March 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.