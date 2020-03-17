LucThe Lucky Clovers 4-H group held their monthly meeting March 9. They met at Mary’s Room.
Mary’s Room is a non-profit organization in the community that was formed to help those struggling to make ends meet. Tour guide Sandra Kreuziger, was very informative and encouraged youth and others in the community to donate clothing size 0-4T, diapers, wipes, and other baby items, including some furniture, car seats, and strollers.
Lucky Clovers members are excited to collect items for Mary’s Room.
Members encourage those in the community to go down, check it out, and consider whether or not they are able to donate items or time towards this cause.
Mary’s Room is located inside of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on the corner of South Third and Spring streets.
They are currently open on Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.