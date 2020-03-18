“I know that whatever God does, it shall be forever. Nothing can be added to it, and nothing taken from it. God does it, that men should fear before Him.” (Ecclesiastes 3:14)
Lord, we acknowledge Your perfect work. May we worship you with our lives each day. Amen
