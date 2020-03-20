“Love suffers long and is kind; it does not envy; nor parade itself;...nor behaves rudely nor seeks its own; is not provoked, thinks no evil; does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth; bears all things...hopes all things, endures all things.” (I Corinthians 13:4-7)
Lord, may we live this out daily in Your strength! Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjhath.com
