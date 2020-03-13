Dear Dr. Sylvia: What do you do when you know one of your children is gifted and not being served?
She is not challenged in school, gets straight A’s every quarter, was reading chapter books in kindergarten and is doing three-digit multiplication and division now.
She didn’t do well enough on the gifted testing to qualify for placement, and we were very surprised that she didn’t “pass” the testing. Her teachers were surprised too, because they assumed she was gifted.
Both of her older siblings are in gifted education. I am not sure if it is anxiety, and I am not certain of what I can do to help our daughter.
Your dilemma sounds very strange indeed. The description of your daughter seems to include many of the characteristics of a gifted child, and her teacher has observed her giftedness. Something is clearly wrong with the testing.
You should arrange to have your daughter tested privately by a psychologist. It is always possible that she will not pass again, but at least the psychologist could explain what went wrong.
There are several possibilities. It is possible that your daughter does get anxious, and if so, anxiety can cause her to either forget information she typically knows or to fear giving answers unless she is absolutely certain she is right.
Her feelings of anxiety could stem from worries about not being as smart as her two older sisters. It is also possible that she has a processing speed problem. If she is slow or hesitant about answering questions and if the test that was given was a timed test, she may have scored lower than her ability, because she did not have enough time to complete the test.
If your daughter is not learning new material in class and should be in a gifted program, it’s important to advocate for her needs.
Advocating for your child in school should be done carefully and respectfully so that your daughter does not assume you are being negative about her school or teacher.
We do want your daughter to be responsible in first grade, despite the lack of challenge.
Please don’t give up until the school can justify her denial to services that she really should have.
If new scores don’t improve or if the school district will not accept outside scores and she can’t be placed in the gifted program, her teacher may be willing to give her enrichment work to keep her challenged and excited about school.
Most schools also have yearly opportunities for admission into programs and she could qualify next year.
Dr. Sylvia B. Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI, 53094, or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
