Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.