“You shall not circulate a false report. Do not put your hand with the wicked to be an unrighteous witness. You shall not follow a crowd to do evil nor testify in a dispute so as to turn aside after many to pervert justice.” (Exo.23:1-2)
Lord, just as you instructed men on the Old Testament, may we heed Your direction and honor You with our choices. Amen
