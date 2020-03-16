“Praise the Lord! Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, who delights greatly in His commandments. He will not be afraid of evil tidings; his heart is steadfast, trusting in the Lord.” (Psalm 112:1&7)
Lord, we praise You that we do not have to be fearful when we are trusting in You and follow Your commandments. Amen
