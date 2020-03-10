“The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace.” (Numbers 6:24-26)
Thank You, Lord, for this daily blessing! May we never take it lightly. Amen
