Last week was spring break at school and my husband and I had also taken that week as vacation. The coronavirus prevented us from taking our planned trip, but instead we slept late, relaxed, played with the kids, and basically, vacationed at home. Now school is on and we’re supposed to be doing our work from home. We and our kids are still sleeping late and I’m beginning to think we need to change our vacation habits. I’m not sure what to do because I’m really having a hard time getting our children back to their school work.
It is likely that your schedule will need some family revision. It’s easier to change since vacation is over for all of you so you, as parents, can become good role models for your kids getting back to work. Class scheduling may be different that it was before spring break, so your children’s teachers will need to guide you somewhat. Do get out your whiteboard so that your children and you together can make up a family schedule. And absolutely include time for each subject, including the encore subjects like art, music and physical education. Allow plenty of time for recess and lunch. Room changes for school work and specials will be helpful and recess outdoors is perfect, if weather and social distancing permit. There is small good news about sleeping late. Since you don’t have to allow time for a car or bus ride and there’s no commute for parents, you might be able to manage to sleep for an extra hour in the morning without diminishing your workload or even feeling guilty about it. Remember that your children are watching you and copying your attitude. Even if you’re feeling like these are impossible times, they need to see you being brave and confident in order for them to be strong and confident. While all of us feel anxiety, reminding your children that these hard times will pass will help reassure them, but as the old saying goes, your “actions speak louder than words.”
My child has a very active imagination. She is in first grade. I want to stress the importance of being honest about what is real versus pretend without squashing her imagination. Do you have any advice?
It is really true that creative children with vivid imaginations can easily become confused about what is true and what is imaginary. They can become very defensive and uncomfortable when accused of lying, even when they are doing exactly that. Parents struggle with encouraging their imagination while still teaching them to be honest. I usually find it relatively easy to suggest that a parent explain to the child that she values her imagination but also wants to be able to trust her to tell the truth. The parent can tell the child to label her stories as either true, pretend or a lie. In that way, parents and the child’s friends and siblings can enjoy the stories without worrying about whether they are true. After the parents explain this to the children, they may forget at first about the labeling. If they’re telling a story, parents can just stop them sweetly and say, “I think that’s a pretend story, isn’t it?” and children will quickly catch on to the labeling. Even after children have begun their story, they will soon learn to stop and say something like, “Oops, I forgot to label this one as part true and part pretend.”
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O.Box 32, Watertown, WI 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
