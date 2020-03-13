“See then that you walk...not as fools but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be unwise, but understand what the will of the Lord is.” (Ephesians 5:15-17)
Lord, show us Your will so that we have wisdom as we meditate on Your Word and in prayer. Amen
