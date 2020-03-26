“I called on Your name, O Lord, from the lowest pit. You have heard my voice: do not hide Your ear from my sighing, from my cry for help. You drew near on the day I called on You, and said, do not fear!” (Lamentations 3:55-57)
Thank You, Lord, for your mercies when we seek you. Amen
For more devotions go to:
