“I am the Lord, and there is no other; there is no God besides Me. I will gird you, though you have not known Me, that they may know from the rising of the sun to its setting that there is none besides Me.” (Isaiah 45:5-6)
Lord, there is no other God, but you. May we live to honor you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjhath.com
