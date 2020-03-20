Dear Dr. Sylvia: How do you help with social skills? How do you deal with anxiety and helping our kids cope with the pressure they place on themselves?
Actually, teaching social skills and helping children cope with anxiety and pressures are related. Young children are especially anxious to learn to do the right thing both as it relates to interacting with others and feeling comfortable about what they are accomplishing. Early childhood years are golden for their eager learning, because developmentally they want so much to please parents and other adults. Positive attention is powerful in teaching good social and work habits, and young children also copy the adult role models in their lives. They are definitely watching and listening to parents, but they don’t read minds. Therefore, parents and teachers need to patiently and moderately praise, teach and model what they are thinking are good values for children.
Children’s music and books help parents teach social skills, kindness, honesty and how to cope with fears and expectations. As parents, you will want to repeatedly explain how you dealt with similar fears when you were a small child. It won’t be enough to acknowledge how you felt. You will also have to explain the steps you took to gain courage. If you don’t recall exactly what you did, you can use your imagination to invent what you could have done in order to provide insight to your children.
An important key to teaching social skills is explaining the importance of children trying to think about how others might feel. For example, learning to judge the effect on others, a child brags about what they’ve accomplished, or when others are left out of an activity can help your child tune into being sensitive to people’s feelings. Most children don’t have automatic insights.
As to anxiety, if children avoid what they are irrationally worried about, they become more anxious. If you can help them to take small steps in attempting what they are afraid they can’t accomplish, that will lessen their anxiety. Please read my article on my website entitled Guiding Anxious Children Toward Achievement and Confidence.
The pressures and expectations that children internalize come from the praise words they hear about their accomplishments, their actual successful performances and comparisons of the performances to their siblings and peers. Thus, successful children do learn to cope with and can enjoy reasonable pressures. In order to avoid feeling too much pressure, be sensitive to not overpraising children with too many superlatives. High expectations are good for children when they’re within reason. Too high expectations become the internalized pressures that cause children to become defensive and avoid doing what they are no longer certain they can accomplish. Helping kids set realistic expectations encourages their motivation. Positive and reasonable expectations can be set subtly by parent and teacher talk that surrounds them (referential talk). Being authentic is important, but being wise and deliberate in the talk that surrounds children is more important and can guide them toward motivation with less pressure.
Dr. Sylvia B. Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI, 53094, or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.