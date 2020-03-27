Dear Dr. Sylvia: How do you deal with an overly high level of competitiveness/poor sportsmanship? How do you get a child to slow down on class work and homework?
Yes, everyone loves to win, and your son (I’m guessing at the gender) has undoubtedly been successful a lot. He has the flavor of winning and hasn’t yet figured out that no one wins all the time. You’ve probably explained the rules of good sportsmanship multiple times. The key to learning to live with losing is experience with both victory and defeat. The old saying, “Winning builds confidence; losing builds character,” sums it up nicely. Don’t just let him win. Don’t feel sorry for him when he loses. You’ve probably reassured him and explained about good sportsmanship at least a hundred times. No need to repeat the good sportsmanship reminders each time. It’s now best to ignore him, or send him to his room to get himself in control. Also, try the following referential talk to a nearby adult within your son’s hearing to see if it helps: “I am hoping he’ll soon outgrow his poor sportsmanship and mature into a fine, young gentleman. It takes practice.”
Your son’s fast speed at completing his assignments and homework are part of his competitiveness. He thinks the first one done is the smartest and sometimes they are.
Almost every mother has heard this teacher comment, “Your son doesn’t seem to care about the quality of his work; he just wants to be done.” From kids and yes, mostly boys, I hear, “If I do it carefully and neatly, I’ll be the last one done, and then I won’t get out to recess and I’ll feel dumb. So, I rush through my work, put anything down, and put it under the pile, so hopefully the teacher won’t see it until after recess.”
You probably have told your son multiple times that he would get A’s if he’s careful. Either he doesn’t believe you or doesn’t believe in himself. He does want to appear smart to his peers, and he thinks that means fast. If he really can work through those math facts quickly and carefully, he’ll be successful, but writing a story or his spelling words are likely to improve with slowing down. I don’t have any easy answer, but do tell him the first one done isn’t necessarily the smartest and that the quality of his work is what you care about. Maturity will help, although for some boys, it is high school before they finally absorb your message.
Dr. Sylvia B. Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI, 53094, or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.