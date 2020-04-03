Dear Dr. Sylvia: My three children usually went to their grandmother’s house after school. They’re at home with my hubby and me since the coronavirus has us working from home. My mom is isolating herself to be safe since she realizes that her age puts her at high risk for the virus. My eight-year-old son asked me privately and tearfully if grandma is going to die of the virus. Can you suggest any way to help him through the anxiety?
This is an important time for reassuring all your children that their grandma is only following the advisories for her safety and is therefore likely to avoid getting sick. If grandma is near enough to your home, you could walk the children to her window to wave and throw kisses. That should be good for all. If not, it’s a great time for the kids to make and send cards, stories and pictures with lots of love messages to grandma and also to any other older adults who may be alone.
Dear Dr. Sylvia: My third grade son has adjusted well to doing his school assignments at home. He moved quickly through his math and spelling. However, for his reading assignment, he was asked to answer about what he read. The final question required him to finish a short paragraph with a few sentences in a way he would like the story to end. He became so sad and be broke down in tears and absolutely refused to write anything. I don’t understand what happened and I’m not used to teaching him at home. I don’t know how to help him.
It’s easy for perfectionistic students to complete work when they aren’t sure they’re getting the correct answer. He is likely less sure of what the “correct” answer to his story question should be. Here’s a good opportunity to introduce your son to creative problem solving. The first step usually called “brainstorming” when he could think of all the possible endings the story could have – wild and silly, happy and sad, possible and impossible. You can encourage him to have fun with his thoughts and pretend he’s a radio or TV announcer talking into a microphone. He can borrow ideas from other stories or books or memories. Once he’s come up with many ideas, it will be easier for him to decide which one he’d like to use for his story. He can share his ideas with you just so you know he understands what to do. The final choice or choices can, of course, be his.
Many gifted students struggle with perfectionism because they are accustomed to getting easy A’s. When there can be more than one correct answer, and they’re uncertain how to get the right answer, they can become very anxious and simply shut down. I think that may be what has happened with your son.
Dr. Sylvia Rimm, child psychologist, is founder of the Family Achievement Clinic in Ohio and southeast Wisconsin. Questions for this column can be sent to Family Achievement Clinic, P.O. Box 32, Watertown, WI, 53094 or to Dr. Rimm’s email address: srimm@sylviarimm.com.
