Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:50 a.m. to the W3000 block of County Highway O for a female.
— Friday at 9:20 a.m. to the N8300 block of County Highway Y for a male who was treated and transported to Oconomowoc Hospital.
— Friday at 1 p.m. to the 600 block of N. Votech Drive for a male.
— Friday at 1:08 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female.
— Friday at 5:21 p.m. to the 1100 block of Jones St., no treatment and no transport.
Unless otherwise noted, all were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
