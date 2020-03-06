Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 12:52 p.m. to the 1500 block of Bridge Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Street for a male who was not treated, nor transported.
— Thursday at 1:50 a.m. to the W3000 block of County Highway O for a female.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Wednesday at 2:27 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm which was a false alarm.
