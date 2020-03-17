Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Sunday at 11:16 p.m. to the 1500 block of Center Street for a female.
— Monday at 12:23 a.m. to the 300 block of East Gate Drive for a male.
— Monday at 6:58 a.m. to the 1000 block of Meadow Street for a male who was treated, but not transported.
— Monday at 10:43 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Monday at 11:18 a.m. to the 1000 block of Richards Avenue for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Monday at 2:36 a.m. to Helenville for a mutual aid fire response.
