Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 2:42 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Monday at 2:52 to the 1148 block of Bayberry Drive for a male.
— Monday at 4:37 p.m. to the 700 block of Woodbridge Trail for a male who was not treated or transported.
— Monday at 4:55 a.m. to the 600 block of Jefferson Street for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center
