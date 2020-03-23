Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 7:15 a.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Friday at 8:36 a.m. to the 900 block of Oak Street for a female.
— Friday at 12:51 p.m. to the 400 block of North Warren Street for a male who was not treated, nor transported.
— Friday at 3:23 p.m. to the 800 block of Wild Rose Way for a female.
— Friday at 4:47 p.m. to the 1100 block of Boughton Street for a male.
— Friday at 4:52 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
— Friday at 6:39 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a male.
— Sunday at 7:15 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was not treated, nor transported.
— Sunday at 10:48 a.m. to the 1300 block of East Main Street for a male in need of a lift assist.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to Watertown Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.