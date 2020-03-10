Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Friday at 6:33 p.m. to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a female.
— Saturday at 1:09 p.m. to the 700 block of Clyman Street for a female.
— Saturday at 3:31 p.m. to the 100 block of Jones Street for a male who was not treated, nor transported.
— Saturday at 4 p.m. to the 700 block of East Main Street for a male.
— Saturday at 5:39 p.m. to the 1400 block of Stoneridge Court for a female.
— Saturday at 7:09 p.m. to the 1200 block of Richards Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 11:01 p.m. to the 1200 block of Richards Avenue for a female.
— Sunday at 12:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of North 4th Street for a female.
— Sunday at 6:42 a.m. to the N800 block of County Highway EM for a male.
— Sunday at 6:42 a.m. to Highway EM in Lebanon for a female.
— Sunday at the 9:40 a.m. to the 200 block of Sunnyfield Court for a female.
— Sunday at 2:06 p.m. to the 100 block of Air Park Drive for a male.
— Sunday at 2:14 p.m. to the corner of Memorial Drive and Hospital Drive for a female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following location:
— Sunday at 11:01 p.m. to the 1500 block of Greencrest Drive to check a burn complaint.
