Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 8:10 a.m. to Otto Lane in Jefferson County for a female.
— Tuesday at 3:35 p.m. to the intersection of South Fourth Street and East Main Street for a female who was treated, but not transported.
— Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. to the 200 block of Lounsbury Street for a male.
— Wednesday at 4:17 a.m. to the 1400 block of Evergreen Drive for a female.
— Wednesday at 6:05 a.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Tuesday at 2:17 p.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street for an alarm malfunction.
— Tuesday at the intersection of East Water Street and Kossuth Street for downed wires.
