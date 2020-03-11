Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Monday at 11:32 a.m. to the 100 block of Stimpson Street where no patients were found.
— Monday at 12:59 p.m. to the 1000 block of Perry Street for a female.
— Monday at 3:23 p.m. to the 1300 block of Western Avenue for a male.
— Monday at 6:09 p.m. to the W7800 block of Provimi Road for a male.
— Monday at 6:23 p.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for multiple patients who were not treated, nor transported.
— Monday at 9:07 p.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a female who was not treated, nor transported.
— Monday at 9:13 p.m. to the 200 block of Riverlawn Avenue for a male.
— Monday at 10:19 p.m. to the 200 block of Elm Street for female.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.