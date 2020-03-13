Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 1:07 p.m. to the W5300 block of Eagle Road for a female.
— Wednesday at 7:38 p.m. to the N8300 block of Highway Y for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and transported to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls — Firefighters responded to the following locations:
— Wednesday at 4:23 p.m. to the 1000 block of Hill Street for a fire alarm that was a false alarm.
— Wednesday at 6:49 p.m. to the 1500 block of Utah Street for a carbon monoxide alarm where no hazards were found.
— Wednesday at 8:27 p.m. to the 1300 block of North Fourth Street for a gasoline leak where the hazard was secured.
