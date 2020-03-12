I suddenly became the Imelda Marcos of barbecue tools at our house.
I don’t have the 1,220 pairs of shoes the wife of the former Philippine president had before her hoard made her the worldwide poster child for conspicuous consumption. But I got to 37 tools and I stopped counting.
Sigh.
I can never make fun of my wife’s shoes, purses, earrings – OK, let’s be honest. I will still make fun of those, but not without a twinge of guilty conscience now.
I don’t know how it got so out of control.
I realized I had a problem when I returned from the store last week and apologized in advance to her for buying, yes, one more set of tongs. I have seven already. And I don’t even cook out that much.
It’s not like I am Mad Dog and Merrill. Sure I will cook some burgers, brats and maybe a steak or two now on then, but my grilling skills are limited to the basics. I was given a smoker three years ago and have never used it once.
I think there is only one thing to blame for this excess and they call it Father’s Day. At a certain age, nobody knows what to get you for gift anymore, so the backup plan is always barbecue tools. And tools I have.
There are extra-long tools with wooden handles insulated by wood to keep my delicate hands from having the hair fried off of them. There are little tools that are perfect for the Smokey Joe. There are novelty tools, like the Packer “Sportula” that comes complete with a bottle opener on the end. There are sets of tools that come in a case. There are bowls for stir frying, and digital thermometers, dial thermometers and some broken thermometers I am trying to nurse back to health.
There are forks, knives, skewers, oven mitts, timers, baking sheets, drip pans, fire starters (electric and match lit), corn-on-the-cob roasters, all manner of grill cleaners, grill lights for late-night cooking, and the list goes on and on. Maybe we should close the kitchen at our house and do all the cooking outside. All I need is a gas-powered blender for cocktails. (Kids, if you’re reading this, I am just kidding about that last one. I don’t need a blender, so stop the Amazon search right now.)
I blame the kids, but honestly I am the main culprit. It’s not enough to have that many sets of cooking utensils. I always think there is a better one. It’s this kind of “guy thinking” that is the reason for home-improvement stores, golf stores and electronic stories. In the words of Tim the Toolman Taylor: More power!
I have tongs that are skinny, long and somewhere in between. Some have teeth and some do not. One has tongs on one side and a spatula on the other. Some are strong and one can’t hold a bratwurst without the tube steak squirting out of its grips.
But this latest set! Whoa! It was too good to resist: stainless steel with rubberized handles for maintaining a firm hold, a nice weight and well balanced, and just enough teeth to get a good grip without piercing the brat casing. “Finally,” I said to myself, as I took it off the hook at the store and admired its handsomeness, “I have finally found the perfect tongs.”
Maybe now I can get rid of some of the extras that populate my garage walls, shelves and boxes. I gave those beautiful tongs a first run and they worked like they should have come in a wooden box with a velvet liner. When I was done, I brought them in and my wife let me know that they are “hand-wash only.”
About a half hour later, my wife walked up to me wearing her rubber gloves and said, “Well, one thing about those new tongs. They sure are hard to clean.”
At that moment, the search began for Tool No. 38. “Perfect tongs, one day you will be mine!” I said, pointing a finger off in space. “Isn’t that right, Imelda!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.