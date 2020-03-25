You learn a lot about yourself when you are confined to quarters during the coronavirus shut down.
What do you find out?
Well, for one, how to get rid of guilt trips. You find out that you can finally get to the merciful end of the 719-page tome, a biography about Cornelius Vanderbilt you have been slogging through for the past 13 months. (Spoiler alert: A shrewd business becomes the richest man in America and then dies in the 1800s.)
You learn something about geometry. For instance, just when you think you can’t hoard anymore food in your jam-packed freezer and you see the last two pot pies remaining at the grocery story, you can buy them and go home to take everything out of your freezer to find a way to rearranged and wedge them both in. Who doesn’t like a puzzle?
What else do you do? You find yourself fantasizing like you were on TV:
Announcer: Scott, you’re confined to your house with nothing to do, so what are you going to do?
Me: “My taxes!”
Remember when the answer used to be, “Go to Disneyworld!” Now, you and your wife get to wade through all the forms and schedules that are the 1040. You might say it resembles a Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride, just like you were in Orlando and waiting for the floor to drop out below you.
In fact, it can get so bad during a pandemic that you even start daydreaming longingly about the census. The excitement is palpable.
Wife: You sure seem in a good mood this morning!
Me: Big day today! We’re filling out our census. Woohoo! It’s a once in a decade event, you know. I can’t wait!
Have they invented a government form more exciting than taxes?
Sometimes the lessons you learn come from the field of science.
For instance, I found out, after raiding deep in the bowels of our food pantry that, despite what the Girl Scouts will try to tell you, their cookies will last longer than the expiration date. Maybe they will not survive as long as a Twinkie, but I had a sleeve of peanut butter sandwich cookies (Savannahs to your old timers) that said “best if frozen or eaten by Sept. 18, 2018.” Tasted like a fresh batch going on two years later. So help a Girl Scout out and stockup your fallout shelter with Savannahs!
The one thing I miss the most since these shutdowns is sports. I can’t believe how many hours I used to spend watching things like March Madness, Brewers games, Bucks games and The Masters! Who needs them when the real entertainment is at home? And you don’t even have to pay for a bundled cable package.
For instance, do you have any idea how much time it takes for my wife to bring full wash baskets up from the basement? I mean she had two that were 15.7 seconds almost exactly, and then, when I think she was giving 110%, she carried them up in 13.2 seconds. And the crowd went wild.
Well, maybe I should rephrase that. The crowd did not go wild. My wife did, when she realized that instead of helping with the laundry I had turned it into a sporting event and I was the crowd, announcer and official.
That’s the other thing you learn during a pandemic. When you are home alone with your wife and unable to go out, the house gets a whole lot smaller, especially, I have come to notice, after sporting events.
